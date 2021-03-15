Todos los ganadores de los Grammy 2021 a la música

La 63° ceremonia de entrega de galardones de la Academia de Grabación se llevó adelante este domingo en una ceremonia con limitada concurrencia de público por la pandemia del coronavirus
Este domingo, se llevó adelante la 63° entrega de los Premios Grammy, con la que la Academia de Grabación reconoce a la industria musical. Lamentablemente, por tratarse de un contexto marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus, en esta oportunidad muchos de los nominados no pudieron estar presentes en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, sede habitual de esta gran fiesta en los Estados Unidos. De todas formas, con el humorista sudafricano Trevor Noah como presentador y con conexiones en directo en varias partes del mundo, además de las actuaciones de Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles y Billie Eilish, entre otros artistas, la gala pudo seguirse en toda Latinoamérica en vivo por TNT (doblada al español) y TNT Series (en idioma original).
En el tramo no televisado de la ceremonia, que se llevó adelante en horas de la tarde, el argentino Fito Paez se llevó su gramófono en la categoría Mejor álbum rock latino o alternativo, por La Conquista del Espacio. “Estoy totalmente en shock, estoy muy emocionado. Gustavo Cerati tenía una frase hermosa que decía que sentía que el Universo estaba conspirando a su favor. Este puede ser que sea un momento así de plenitud absoluta en lo que a mí respecta. Me siento infinitamente agradecido”, dijo el cantautor.
Por su parte, Beyoncé hizo historia al superar el récord de la violinista Allison Krauss y convertirse en la mujer solista más galardonada desde que se creó la premiación, con un total de 28 grafónomos en su haber. Megan Thee Stallion, en tanto, fue la revelación de la noche.
Aquí la lista completa de ganadores:
Álbum del año
Chilombo, de Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas Deluxe Edition, de Black Pumas
Everyday Life, de Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, de Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, de Haim
Future Nostalgia, de Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, de Post Malone
Folklore, de Taylor Swift – GANADOR
Canción del año
Black Parade, de Beyoncé
The Box, de Roddy Ricch
Cardigan, de Taylor Swift
Circles, de Post Malone
Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa
I Can’t Breathe, de H.E.R. – GANADORA
f The World Was Ending, de JP Saxe con Julia Michaels
Grabación del año
Black Parade, de Beyoncé
Colors, de Black Pumas
Rockstar, de DaBaby con Roddy Ricch
Say So, de Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, de Billie Eilish – GANADORA
Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa
Circles, de Post Malone
Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé
Mejor artista revelación
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion – GANADORA
Mejor canción pop solista
Justin Bieber, por Yummy
Doja Cat, por Say So
Billie Eilish, por Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa, por Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles, por Watermelon Sugar – GANADORA
Taylor Swift, por Cardigan
Mejor canción pop dúo/banda
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy, por Un día One Day
Justin Bieber con Quavo, por Intentions
BTS, por Dynamite
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande, por Rain On Me -GANADORA
Taylor Swift con Bon Iver, por Exile
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
Kick I, de Arca
Planet’s Mad, de Baauer
Energy, de Disclosure
Bubba, de Kaytranada – GANADOR
Good Faith, de Madeon
Mejor álbum pop
Justin Bieber, por Changes
Lady Gaga, por Chromatica
Dua Lipa, por Future Nostalgia – GANADORA
Harry Styles, por Fine Line
Taylor Swift, por Folklore
Mejor álbum de rock
Fontaines D.C., por A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka, por Kiwanuka
Grace Porter, por Daylight
Sturgill Simpson, por Sound & Fury
The Strokes, por The New Abnormal – GANADOR
Mejor canción de rock
Phoebe Bridgers, por Kyoto
Tame Impala, por Lost In Yesterday
Big Thief, por Not
Fiona Apple, por Shameika
Brittany Howard, por Stay High – GANADORA
Mejor interpretación de rock
Fiona Apple, por Shameika – GANADOR
Big Thief, por Not
Phoebe Bridgers, por Kyoto
Haim, por The Steps
Stay High, por Brittany Howard
Grace Porter, por Daylight
Mejor álbum de R&B
Happy 2 Be Here, de Ant Clemons
Take Time, de Giveon
To Feel Love/d, de Luke James
Bigger Love, de John Legend – GANADOR
All Rise, de Gregory Porter
Mejor interpretación de R&B
Lightning & Thunder, de Jhene Aiko con John Legend
Black Parade, de Beyoncé – GANADORA
All I Need, de Jacob Collier con Mahalia y Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head, de Brittany Howard
See Me, de Emily King
Mejor canción R&B
Better Than I Imagine, de Robert Glasper con H.E.R. y Meshell Ndegeocello – GANADORA
Black Parade, de Beyoncé
Collide, de Tiana Major9 y EARTHGANG
Do It, de Chloe X Halle
Slow Down, de Skip Marley y H.E.R.
Mejor álbum R&B progresivo
Chilombo, de Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, de Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, de Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, de Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, de Thundercat – GANADOR
Mejor canción de rap
The Bigger Picture, de Lil Baby
The Box, de Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, de Drake con Lil Durk
Rockstar, de DaBaby con Roddy Ricch
Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – GANADORA
Mejor álbum de rap
Black Habits, de D Smoke
Alfredo, de Freddie Gibbs y The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, de Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, de Nas – GANADOR
The Allegory, de Royce Da 5′9
Mejor interpretación de rap
Deep Reverence, de Big Sean con Nipsey Hussle
Bop, de DaBaby
What’s Poppin, de Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, de Lil Baby
Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – GANADORA
Dior, de Pop Smoke
Mejor álbum de jazz vocal
Ona, de Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, de Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez – GANADOR
Modern Ancestors, de Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, de Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s The Hurry, de Kenny Washington
Mejor álbum de country
Lady Like, de Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, de Brandy Clark
Wildcard, de Miranda Lambert – GANADOR
Nightfall, de Little Big Town
Never Will, de Ashley McBryde
Mejor canción de country
Bluebird, de Miranda Lambert
The Bones, de Maren Morris
Crowded Table, de The Highwomen – GANADORA
More Hearts Than Mine, de Ingrid Andress
Some People Do, de Old Dominion
Mejor álbum de tropical latino
José Alberto, de Mi Tumbao
Edwin Bonilla, de Infinito
Jorge Celedón, de Sigo cantando al amor
Grupo Niche, de 40 – GANADOR
Victor Manuelle, de Memorias de Navidad
Mejor video musical
Beyoncé, por Brown Skin Girl – GANADOR
Future con Drake, por Life is Good
Anderson Paak, por Lockdown
Harry Styles, por Adore You
Woodkid, por Goliath
Mejor álbum de pop latino o urbano
Bad Bunny, por YHLQMDLG – GANADOR
Camilo, por Por Primera Vez
Kany Garcia, por Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin, por Pausa
Debi Nova, por 3:33
Mejor álbum rock latino o alternativo
BajoFondo, por Aura
Cami, por Monstruo
Cultura Profética, por Sobrevolando
Fito Páez, por La Conquista del Espacio – GANADOR
Lido Pimienta, por Miss Colombia
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Fiona Apple, por Fetch The Bolt Cutters – GANADOR
Beck, por Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers, por Punisher
Brittany Howard, por Jaime
Tame Impala, por The Slow Rush
Mejor productor del año
Jack Atonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt – GANADOR
Mejor música para cine
Beastie Boys Story, de Beastie Boys
Black Is King, de Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, de Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, de Linda Ronstadt – GANADORA
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, de ZZ Top
Mejor banda sonora
Ad Astra
Becoming
Joker – GANADORA
1917
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Mejor ingeniería de álbum no clásico
Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace – GANADORA
Jaime
25 Trips
Mejor álbum pop tradicional
American Standard, de James Taylor – GANADOR
Blue Umbrella, Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
Unfollow The Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental
Trilogy 2, de Chick Corea, Christian McBride y Brian Blade – GANADOR
On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard’, Gerald Clayton
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
City Of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – GANADOR
Mejor solo de jazz improvisado
All Blues, de Chick Corea – GANADOR
Guinnevere, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Pachamama, Regina Carter
Celia, Gerald Clayton
Moe Honk, Joshua Redman
Mejor álbum góspel
Gospel According to PJ, de PJ Morton – GANADOR
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Kierra’, Kierra Sheard
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
Jesus Is King, de Kanye West – GANADOR
Run To The Father, Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen Of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana)
Hecho en México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Ayayay!, Christian Nodal
Un canto por México, Vol. 1, de Natalia Lafourcade – GANADOR
Mejor interpretación orquestal
Gustavo Dudamel, por Ives: Complete Symphonies – GANADOR
Oregon Symphony, por Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition
Iceland Symphony Orchestra, por Concurrence
San Francisco Symphony, por Copland: Symphony No. 3
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, por Lutosiawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3
Mejor álbum de reggae
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back To Love, Maxi Priest
One World, The Wailers
Got to Be Tough, de Toots and the Maytals – GANADOR
Mejor álbum hablado
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow – GANADOR
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Catch And Kill’, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web, Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Mejor álbum de comedia
Black Mitzvah, de Tiffany Haddish – GANADOR
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours To Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
Jagged Little Pill – GANADOR
Amélie, Original London Cast
American Utopia On Broadway, Original Cast
Little Shop Of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince Of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
Mejor banda sonora compilada para medios visuales
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Various Artists
Bill & Ted Face The Music, Various Artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Various Artists
Frozen 2, Various Artists
Jojo Rabbit – GANADORA
Mejor banda sonora compuesta para medios visuales
Joker, de Hildur Guðnadóttir – GANADORA
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams
Mejor canción compuesta para medios visuales
No Time to Die, de Billie Eilish y Finneas – GANADORA
Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats], Taylor Swift
Carried Me With You [From Onward], Brandi Carlile
Into The Unknown [From Frozen 2], Idina Menzel & Aurora
Stand Up [From Harriet], Cynthia Erivo
Mejor álbum para chicos
All The Ladies, de Joanie Leeds – GANADOR
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Mejor álbum de música global
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy – GANADOR
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Mejor álbum de música regional de raíz
My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”, Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ‘Ehā
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers – GANADOR
A Tribute To Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Mejor álbum folk
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks For The Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All The Good Times, de Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – GANADOR
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, de Fantastic Negrito – GANADOR
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
Rawer Than Raw, de Bobby Rush – GANADOR
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Mejor álbum de Bluegrass
Man On Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
‘North Carolina Songbook’, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings – GANADOR
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Mejor álbum de americana
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz – GANADOR
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Mejor álbum de raíz americana
Cabin, The Secret Sisters
Ceiling To The Floor, Sierra Hull
Hometown, Sarah Jarosz
I Remember Everything, John Prine – GANADOR
Man Without A Sou’, Lucinda Williams
Mejor interpretación de música de raíces americanas
Colors, Black Pumas
Deep In Love, Bonny Light Horseman
Short And Sweet, Brittany Howard
I’ll Be Gone, Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
I Remember Everything, John Prine – GANADOR
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players, William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony – GANADORA
Mejor compilado clásico
Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Nick Squire
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs; Hans Kipfer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variation; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier; Jens Braun
Thomas, M.T.: de The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas; Jack Vad – GANADOR
Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Mejor álbum vocal solista clásico
American Composers At Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux
Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang
Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico
A Lad’s Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell
Smyth: The Prison, de Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – GANADOR
Mejor álbum instrumental clásico solista
Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra, por Richard O’Neill – GANADOR
Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales, Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Mejor música de cámara/pequeño ensamble
Contemporary Voices, de Pacifica Quartet – GANADORA
Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet
Mejor interpretación coral
Carthage, The Crossing
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshuah, James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – GANADORA
Kastalsky: Requiem, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir
Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus
Once Upon A Time, Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
Mejor grabación de ópera
Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus
Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy And Bess, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – GANADORA
Handel: Agrippina, Il Pomo D’Oro
Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin
Mejor Productor del año de música clásica
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost – GANADOR
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Mejor ingeniería de grabación de álbum clásico
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy And Bess, David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmoni
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – GANADORA
Mejor mezcla de grabación
Do You Ever (RAC Mix), Phil Good
Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix), Deadmau5
Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix), Jasper Street Co.
Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN – GANADORA
Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix), Bazzi
Mejor álbum histórico
Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette
Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Nat King Cole
‘It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers’, Mister Rogers – GANADOR
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince
Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Flec
Mejor caja o edición especial limitada
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Paul McCartney
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead
Mode, Depeche Mode
Ode To Joy, Wilco – GANADOR
The Story Of Ghostly International, Various Artists
Mejor embalaje
Vols. 11 & 12, de Desert Sessions – GANADOR
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana
There Was Jesus, de Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – GANADOR
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
Sunday Morning, Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Famous For (I Believe), Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson
Mejor canción/interpretación góspel
Movin’ On, de Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – GANADORA
Wonderful Is Your Name, Melvin Crispell III
Release (Live), Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy
Come Together, Rodney “Darkchild” Jenkins Present: The Good News
Won’t Let Go, Travis Greene
Mejor álbum de New Age
Songs From The Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West – GANADOR
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Mejores arreglos de instrumentos y vocales
Asas Fechadas, Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole
Desert Song, Säje
From This Place, Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello
He Won’t Hold You, Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody – GANADOR
Slow Burn, Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Person, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth
Mejores arreglos instrumental o a capella
Bathroom Dance, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Donna Lee, John Beasley – GANADOR
Honeymooners, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows
Lift Every Voice And Sing, Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea
Uranus: The Magician, Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra
Mejor composición instrumental
Baby Jack, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Be Water II, Christian Sands
Plumfield, Alexandre Desplat
Sputnik, Maria Schneider – GANADORA
Strata, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
Live At The Royal Albert Hall, de Snarky Puppy – GANADOR
Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take The Stairs, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Mejor álbum de góspel de raíz
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)’, Fisk Jubilee Singers – GANADOR
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Mejor interpretación de metal
Bum-Rush, de Body Count – GANADORA
Underneath, Code Orange
The In-Between, In This Moment
Bloodmoney, Poppy
Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Ace) – Live, Power Trip
Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional
Sit On Down, The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks Of Me, Chloe X Halle
Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore
Anything For You, Ledisi – GANADORA
Distance, Yebba
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak – GANADOR
The Box, Roddy Ricch
Highest In The Room, Travis Scott
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo de country
All Night, Brothers Osborne
10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber -GANADORA
Ocean, Lady A
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
Some People Do, Old Dominion
Mejor álbum de gran ensamble de jazz
Data Lords, de Maria Schneider Orchestra – GANADOR
Dialogues On Race, Gregg August
Monk’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley’s MONK’estra
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
RSCOMPARTIR