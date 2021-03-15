Todos los ganadores de los Grammy 2021 a la música

La 63° ceremonia de entrega de galardones de la Academia de Grabación se llevó adelante este domingo en una ceremonia con limitada concurrencia de público por la pandemia del coronavirus

Este domingo, se llevó adelante la 63° entrega de los Premios Grammy, con la que la Academia de Grabación reconoce a la industria musical. Lamentablemente, por tratarse de un contexto marcado por la pandemia del coronavirus, en esta oportunidad muchos de los nominados no pudieron estar presentes en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, sede habitual de esta gran fiesta en los Estados Unidos. De todas formas, con el humorista sudafricano Trevor Noah como presentador y con conexiones en directo en varias partes del mundo, además de las actuaciones de Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles y Billie Eilish, entre otros artistas, la gala pudo seguirse en toda Latinoamérica en vivo por TNT (doblada al español) y TNT Series (en idioma original).

En el tramo no televisado de la ceremonia, que se llevó adelante en horas de la tarde, el argentino Fito Paez se llevó su gramófono en la categoría Mejor álbum rock latino o alternativo, por La Conquista del Espacio. “Estoy totalmente en shock, estoy muy emocionado. Gustavo Cerati tenía una frase hermosa que decía que sentía que el Universo estaba conspirando a su favor. Este puede ser que sea un momento así de plenitud absoluta en lo que a mí respecta. Me siento infinitamente agradecido”, dijo el cantautor.

Por su parte, Beyoncé hizo historia al superar el récord de la violinista Allison Krauss y convertirse en la mujer solista más galardonada desde que se creó la premiación, con un total de 28 grafónomos en su haber. Megan Thee Stallion, en tanto, fue la revelación de la noche.

Aquí la lista completa de ganadores:

Álbum del año

Chilombo, de Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas Deluxe Edition, de Black Pumas

Everyday Life, de Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, de Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III, de Haim

Future Nostalgia, de Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, de Post Malone

Folklore, de Taylor Swift – GANADOR

Canción del año

Black Parade, de Beyoncé

The Box, de Roddy Ricch

Cardigan, de Taylor Swift

Circles, de Post Malone

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

I Can’t Breathe, de H.E.R. – GANADORA

f The World Was Ending, de JP Saxe con Julia Michaels

Grabación del año

Black Parade, de Beyoncé

Colors, de Black Pumas

Rockstar, de DaBaby con Roddy Ricch

Say So, de Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, de Billie Eilish – GANADORA

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

Circles, de Post Malone

Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé

Mejor artista revelación

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion – GANADORA

Mejor canción pop solista

Justin Bieber, por Yummy

Doja Cat, por Say So

Billie Eilish, por Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa, por Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles, por Watermelon Sugar – GANADORA

Taylor Swift, por Cardigan

Mejor canción pop dúo/banda

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy, por Un día One Day

Justin Bieber con Quavo, por Intentions

BTS, por Dynamite

Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande, por Rain On Me -GANADORA

Taylor Swift con Bon Iver, por Exile

Mejor álbum dance/electrónica

Kick I, de Arca

Planet’s Mad, de Baauer

Energy, de Disclosure

Bubba, de Kaytranada – GANADOR

Good Faith, de Madeon

Mejor álbum pop

Justin Bieber, por Changes

Lady Gaga, por Chromatica

Dua Lipa, por Future Nostalgia – GANADORA

Harry Styles, por Fine Line

Taylor Swift, por Folklore

Mejor álbum de rock

Fontaines D.C., por A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka, por Kiwanuka

Grace Porter, por Daylight

Sturgill Simpson, por Sound & Fury

The Strokes, por The New Abnormal – GANADOR

Mejor canción de rock

Phoebe Bridgers, por Kyoto

Tame Impala, por Lost In Yesterday

Big Thief, por Not

Fiona Apple, por Shameika

Brittany Howard, por Stay High – GANADORA

Mejor interpretación de rock

Fiona Apple, por Shameika – GANADOR

Big Thief, por Not

Phoebe Bridgers, por Kyoto

Haim, por The Steps

Stay High, por Brittany Howard

Grace Porter, por Daylight

Mejor álbum de R&B

Happy 2 Be Here, de Ant Clemons

Take Time, de Giveon

To Feel Love/d, de Luke James

Bigger Love, de John Legend – GANADOR

All Rise, de Gregory Porter

Mejor interpretación de R&B

Lightning & Thunder, de Jhene Aiko con John Legend

Black Parade, de Beyoncé – GANADORA

All I Need, de Jacob Collier con Mahalia y Ty Dolla $ign

Goat Head, de Brittany Howard

See Me, de Emily King

Mejor canción R&B

Better Than I Imagine, de Robert Glasper con H.E.R. y Meshell Ndegeocello – GANADORA

Black Parade, de Beyoncé

Collide, de Tiana Major9 y EARTHGANG

Do It, de Chloe X Halle

Slow Down, de Skip Marley y H.E.R.

Mejor álbum R&B progresivo

Chilombo, de Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, de Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, de Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings, de Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, de Thundercat – GANADOR

Mejor canción de rap

The Bigger Picture, de Lil Baby

The Box, de Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now, Cry Later, de Drake con Lil Durk

Rockstar, de DaBaby con Roddy Ricch

Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – GANADORA

Mejor álbum de rap

Black Habits, de D Smoke

Alfredo, de Freddie Gibbs y The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, de Jay Electronica

King’s Disease, de Nas – GANADOR

The Allegory, de Royce Da 5′9

Mejor interpretación de rap

Deep Reverence, de Big Sean con Nipsey Hussle

Bop, de DaBaby

What’s Poppin, de Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture, de Lil Baby

Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé – GANADORA

Dior, de Pop Smoke

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal

Ona, de Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories, de Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez – GANADOR

Modern Ancestors, de Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, de Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry, de Kenny Washington

Mejor álbum de country

Lady Like, de Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record, de Brandy Clark

Wildcard, de Miranda Lambert – GANADOR

Nightfall, de Little Big Town

Never Will, de Ashley McBryde

Mejor canción de country

Bluebird, de Miranda Lambert

The Bones, de Maren Morris

Crowded Table, de The Highwomen – GANADORA

More Hearts Than Mine, de Ingrid Andress

Some People Do, de Old Dominion

Mejor álbum de tropical latino

José Alberto, de Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla, de Infinito

Jorge Celedón, de Sigo cantando al amor

Grupo Niche, de 40 – GANADOR

Victor Manuelle, de Memorias de Navidad

Mejor video musical

Beyoncé, por Brown Skin Girl – GANADOR

Future con Drake, por Life is Good

Anderson Paak, por Lockdown

Harry Styles, por Adore You

Woodkid, por Goliath

Mejor álbum de pop latino o urbano

Bad Bunny, por YHLQMDLG – GANADOR

Camilo, por Por Primera Vez

Kany Garcia, por Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin, por Pausa

Debi Nova, por 3:33

Mejor álbum rock latino o alternativo

BajoFondo, por Aura

Cami, por Monstruo

Cultura Profética, por Sobrevolando

Fito Páez, por La Conquista del Espacio – GANADOR

Lido Pimienta, por Miss Colombia

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Fiona Apple, por Fetch The Bolt Cutters – GANADOR

Beck, por Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers, por Punisher

Brittany Howard, por Jaime

Tame Impala, por The Slow Rush

Mejor productor del año

Jack Atonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt – GANADOR

Mejor música para cine

Beastie Boys Story, de Beastie Boys

Black Is King, de Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, de Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, de Linda Ronstadt – GANADORA

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, de ZZ Top

Mejor banda sonora

Ad Astra

Becoming

Joker – GANADORA

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Mejor ingeniería de álbum no clásico

Black Hole Rainbow

Expectations

Hyperspace – GANADORA

Jaime

25 Trips

Mejor álbum pop tradicional

American Standard, de James Taylor – GANADOR

Blue Umbrella, Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.

Unfollow The Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

Trilogy 2, de Chick Corea, Christian McBride y Brian Blade – GANADOR

On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard’, Gerald Clayton

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Mejor álbum de jazz latino

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

City Of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez

Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – GANADOR

Mejor solo de jazz improvisado

All Blues, de Chick Corea – GANADOR

Guinnevere, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Pachamama, Regina Carter

Celia, Gerald Clayton

Moe Honk, Joshua Redman

Mejor álbum góspel

Gospel According to PJ, de PJ Morton – GANADOR

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

Kierra’, Kierra Sheard

Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea

Jesus Is King, de Kanye West – GANADOR

Run To The Father, Cody Carnes

All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen Of Heaven, Tauren Wells

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana (incluyendo tejana)

Hecho en México, Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Ayayay!, Christian Nodal

Un canto por México, Vol. 1, de Natalia Lafourcade – GANADOR

Mejor interpretación orquestal

Gustavo Dudamel, por Ives: Complete Symphonies – GANADOR

Oregon Symphony, por Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition

Iceland Symphony Orchestra, por Concurrence

San Francisco Symphony, por Copland: Symphony No. 3

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, por Lutosiawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3

Mejor álbum de reggae

Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back To Love, Maxi Priest

One World, The Wailers

Got to Be Tough, de Toots and the Maytals – GANADOR

Mejor álbum hablado

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow – GANADOR

Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings

Catch And Kill’, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web, Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Mejor álbum de comedia

Black Mitzvah, de Tiffany Haddish – GANADOR

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours To Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

Mejor álbum de teatro musical

Jagged Little Pill – GANADOR

Amélie, Original London Cast

American Utopia On Broadway, Original Cast

Little Shop Of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast

The Prince Of Egypt, Original Cast

Soft Power, Original Cast

Mejor banda sonora compilada para medios visuales

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Various Artists

Bill & Ted Face The Music, Various Artists

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Various Artists

Frozen 2, Various Artists

Jojo Rabbit – GANADORA

Mejor banda sonora compuesta para medios visuales

Joker, de Hildur Guðnadóttir – GANADORA

Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Mejor canción compuesta para medios visuales

No Time to Die, de Billie Eilish y Finneas – GANADORA

Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats], Taylor Swift

Carried Me With You [From Onward], Brandi Carlile

Into The Unknown [From Frozen 2], Idina Menzel & Aurora

Stand Up [From Harriet], Cynthia Erivo

Mejor álbum para chicos

All The Ladies, de Joanie Leeds – GANADOR

Wild Life, Justin Roberts

Mejor álbum de música global

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice As Tall, Burna Boy – GANADOR

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

Mejor álbum de música regional de raíz

My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”, Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ‘Ehā

Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers – GANADOR

A Tribute To Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia

Mejor álbum folk

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks For The Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All The Good Times, de Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – GANADOR

Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, de Fantastic Negrito – GANADOR

Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Mejor álbum de blues tradicional

Rawer Than Raw, de Bobby Rush – GANADOR

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Mejor álbum de Bluegrass

Man On Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

‘North Carolina Songbook’, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings – GANADOR

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Mejor álbum de americana

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz – GANADOR

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Mejor álbum de raíz americana

Cabin, The Secret Sisters

Ceiling To The Floor, Sierra Hull

Hometown, Sarah Jarosz

I Remember Everything, John Prine – GANADOR

Man Without A Sou’, Lucinda Williams

Mejor interpretación de música de raíces americanas

Colors, Black Pumas

Deep In Love, Bonny Light Horseman

Short And Sweet, Brittany Howard

I’ll Be Gone, Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

I Remember Everything, John Prine – GANADOR

Mejor composición clásica contemporánea

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players, William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony – GANADORA

Mejor compilado clásico

Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Nick Squire

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs; Hans Kipfer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variation; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier; Jens Braun

Thomas, M.T.: de The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas; Jack Vad – GANADOR

Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Mejor álbum vocal solista clásico

American Composers At Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux

Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang

Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico

A Lad’s Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell

Smyth: The Prison, de Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – GANADOR

Mejor álbum instrumental clásico solista

Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra, por Richard O’Neill – GANADOR

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales, Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival, The Philadelphia Orchestra

Mejor música de cámara/pequeño ensamble

Contemporary Voices, de Pacifica Quartet – GANADORA

Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet

Mejor interpretación coral

Carthage, The Crossing

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshuah, James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers – GANADORA

Kastalsky: Requiem, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir

Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus

Once Upon A Time, Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble

Mejor grabación de ópera

Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus

Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus

Gershwin: Porgy And Bess, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – GANADORA

Handel: Agrippina, Il Pomo D’Oro

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin

Mejor Productor del año de música clásica

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost – GANADOR

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Mejor ingeniería de grabación de álbum clásico

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

Gershwin: Porgy And Bess, David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmoni

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – GANADORA

Mejor mezcla de grabación

Do You Ever (RAC Mix), Phil Good

Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix), Deadmau5

Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix), Jasper Street Co.

Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN – GANADORA

Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix), Bazzi

Mejor álbum histórico

Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette

Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Nat King Cole

‘It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers’, Mister Rogers – GANADOR

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince

Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Flec

Mejor caja o edición especial limitada

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Paul McCartney

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead

Mode, Depeche Mode

Ode To Joy, Wilco – GANADOR

The Story Of Ghostly International, Various Artists

Mejor embalaje

Vols. 11 & 12, de Desert Sessions – GANADOR

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Funeral, Lil Wayne

Healer, Grouplove

On Circles, Caspian

Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana

There Was Jesus, de Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – GANADOR

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

Sunday Morning, Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Famous For (I Believe), Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

Mejor canción/interpretación góspel

Movin’ On, de Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – GANADORA

Wonderful Is Your Name, Melvin Crispell III

Release (Live), Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

Come Together, Rodney “Darkchild” Jenkins Present: The Good News

Won’t Let Go, Travis Greene

Mejor álbum de New Age

Songs From The Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West – GANADOR

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Mejores arreglos de instrumentos y vocales

Asas Fechadas, Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

Desert Song, Säje

From This Place, Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

He Won’t Hold You, Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody – GANADOR

Slow Burn, Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Person, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

Mejores arreglos instrumental o a capella

Bathroom Dance, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Donna Lee, John Beasley – GANADOR

Honeymooners, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Lift Every Voice And Sing, Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea

Uranus: The Magician, Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Mejor composición instrumental

Baby Jack, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Be Water II, Christian Sands

Plumfield, Alexandre Desplat

Sputnik, Maria Schneider – GANADORA

Strata, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo

Live At The Royal Albert Hall, de Snarky Puppy – GANADOR

Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take The Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Mejor álbum de góspel de raíz

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)’, Fisk Jubilee Singers – GANADOR

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Mejor interpretación de metal

Bum-Rush, de Body Count – GANADORA

Underneath, Code Orange

The In-Between, In This Moment

Bloodmoney, Poppy

Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Ace) – Live, Power Trip

Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional

Sit On Down, The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

Wonder What She Thinks Of Me, Chloe X Halle

Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore

Anything For You, Ledisi – GANADORA

Distance, Yebba

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake featuring Lil Durk

Lockdown, Anderson .Paak – GANADOR

The Box, Roddy Ricch

Highest In The Room, Travis Scott

Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo de country

All Night, Brothers Osborne

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber -GANADORA

Ocean, Lady A

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

Some People Do, Old Dominion

Mejor álbum de gran ensamble de jazz

Data Lords, de Maria Schneider Orchestra – GANADOR

Dialogues On Race, Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley’s MONK’estra

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

