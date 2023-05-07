River Plate's Colombian forward Miguel Borja (L) celebrates scoring a penalty and his team's first goal during the Argentine Professional Football League Tournament 2023 match against Boca Juniors at El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires on May 7, 2023. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)

RIVER SE LLEVÓ UN SUPERCLÁSICO CALIENTE El Millonario venció por 1-0 a Boca en una nueva edición del Superclásico. En el minuto 47′ del segundo tiempo, Miguel Borja marcó el único gol del encuentro en el Monumental, que terminó con incidentes entre los jugadores. Sobre el final, el árbitro del encuentro expulsó a cuatro jugadores que estaban en cancha: Merentiel, Valentini y Equi Fernández del Xeneize, y Palavecino de River. Ríver y Boca se cruzan en el Monumental: a qué hora juegan y cómo verlo COMPARTIR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Messenger